This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Reacts As Okey Bakassi Asks If He Has Power To Defend Nigerians’ Votes If Politicians Play Dirty

Peter Gregory Obi, a candidate for president from the Labor Party, has reacted to a question on whether or not he can protect Nigerians’ votes from being cast by Nigerian Award-winning Comedian Okey Bakassi. So long as politicians don’t get dirty during the next election.

However, the subject was raised at a Town Hall Meeting in Abuja. On Thursday, the former governor of Anambra state organized a massive rally in the capital city of Abuja.

After Peter obi and his running companion, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, traveled to Kwara state for campaigning, they held a rally there, which drew a massive crowd.

A Town Hall Meeting took place before Peter Obi and his group headed to the rally field in Abuja. Supporters were given a chance to voice their concerns throughout the meeting.

Okey Bakassi was there and he asked a question of the labor party’s presidential hopeful.

Vote totals aren’t what most of your opponents care about during the election; rather, it’s “screen count,” and they’re prepared to be dirty to win. Is protecting Nigerians’ voting rights within your capabilities?

Peter Obi responded to his inquiry by saying the Nigerian people were running through him and not for him to become president. He assured everyone that the Nigerian people would manage the transition smoothly, but he added that he would sooner die than let the Nigerian people down.

I’m not doing this for myself,” he insisted. However, I assure Nigeria that I would sooner die than let the country down.

Content created and supplied by: Newswriter11 (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Reacts #Okey #Bakassi #Asks #Power #Defend #Nigerians #Votes #Politicians #Play #DirtyObi Reacts As Okey Bakassi Asks If He Has Power To Defend Nigerians’ Votes If Politicians Play Dirty Publish on 2023-02-10 16:23:06