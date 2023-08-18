Obi reacts after joining Goodluck Jonathan and other leaders in an event to honour Edwin Clark

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, recently shared his reflections after participating in an event honoring Ijaw Leader Edwin Clark. The event was attended by prominent Nigerian figures, including former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, took to Twitter to express his deep honor in being part of the public presentation of Chief Dr. Senator Edwin Kaigbodo Clark’s autobiography titled “Brutally Frank.” He attended the event alongside Labour Party National Chairman Barrister Julius Abure. Obi emphasized the notable personalities present, including General Yakubu Gowon, and highlighted the impressive turnout as a testament to Chief Clark’s esteemed reputation.

Obi underscored the importance of the event, foreseeing Chief Clark’s autobiography as a vivid depiction of his integrity, patriotism, and resolute dedication to nation-building, far surpassing a mere historical footnote.

Recognizing Chief Clark’s substantial contributions to the nation’s narrative, Obi highlighted the lasting significance of his extensive service. He affirmed that Chief Clark’s autobiography would serve as a precious resource for future generations, commending his leadership and wealth of experience.

