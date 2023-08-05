Obi React After Hearing The Reason Why A Multinational Company Is Exiting Nigeria After 51yrs
The labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has reacted after hearing about a company that has spent close to 51yrs exiting Nigeria
The former governor of Anambra state took to his verified Twitter page on Friday to react to the exit of the organization
Peter obi in his post expressed sadness over the decision of the organization to exit the country after 51yrs
In a post that he shared on his page, he said he is sad that the company is leaving. He said the reason why the company is even more disheartening
Speaking about the reason, he said they don’t longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity
The labour party presidential aspirant said that the country has come to the point where multinational companies are leaving the country
See the post that he shared on his page here
What do you want to say about this post?
Finesthandwriting (
)