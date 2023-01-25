Obi Ran To Labour When He Lost PDP Primary But Sadly For Him, I’m The Nigeria Mr. Labour -Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

While campaigning at the Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, former Governor and APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole made the claim that Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi is not an independent entity from the Peoples Democratic Party. Oshiomhole stated that he and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar possess a special connection, which is why they both chose to choose each other as their running mates for the 2019 election.

The fact that Peter Obi switched parties so close to the Presidential election disqualifies him from calling himself a Labour man, he said. He claims to be Nigeria’s “real labor guy” because of his enormous popularity there. Oshiomhole said that his fellow Nigerian politician Peter Obi does not deserve such an honor.

He remarked, “There is a connection between Peter Obi and Atiku.” Atiku’s running mate in 2019 was Peter Obi. The fact that we have a passion for running is a prerequisite to our teaming up. When exactly did he learn that Atiku was corrupt? About this time last year, he was still a PDP member. He switched to Labour after losing the Primary, but I’m Mr. Labour in Nigeria, so it didn’t work out well for him. That distinction is not his to take away from me. As far as I’m aware, Adams Oshiomhole is the only member of the Labour Party in Nigeria. Everywhere you walk in Nigeria, people will know who you are.

