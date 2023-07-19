NEWS

Obi: Please Tell Your Tailor To Remove Pockets From Your Attire Since You Don't Use It- Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani used his verified Twitter account to wish Peter Obi a happy 62nd birthday while also making fun of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential contender.

Shehu Sani, an outspoken activist, recently wished Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) nominee for president, a happy 62nd birthday on his microblogging website on Twitter.

The former legislator claimed that he let Peter Obi know by playfully suggesting that he inform his tailor to take the pockets out of his clothes. 

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Senator, ended his justification by stating that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s or LP nominee for President, ought to follow suit because he does not use those pockets.

Happy 62nd birthday to my friend Peter Obi! Your Excellency, please ask your tailor to have your clothing without pockets since you don’t use them.

