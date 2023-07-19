Obi: Please Tell Your Tailor To Remove Pockets From Your Attire Since You Don’t Use It- Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator Shehu Sani used his verified Twitter account to wish Peter Obi a happy 62nd birthday while also making fun of the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential contender.

Happy 62nd birthday to my friend Peter Obi! Your Excellency, please ask your tailor to have your clothing without pockets since you don’t use them.

