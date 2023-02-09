This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Not Revolutionary And Won’t Hurt PDP, Says Bwala

A spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, said Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, was not revolutionary enough to threaten the PDP’s chances of winning the 2023 election. Bwala said this on Channels Television’s programme ‘The Verdict’ on Thursday.

According to Bwala, Obi has no chance of winning February’s presidential election despite enjoying a young following. He said, “Obi is a third force. But Obi is not a revolutionary. Obi has benefited from a movement of young people who feel they need a different path,” he said.

Bwala said that Obi isn’t revolutionary enough, adding that he only cashes in one go and couldn’t win a state in Northern Nigeria. “The polls that give him the win are 419 polls,” he said.

The PPD spokesman added, “If I had gotten a ticket I wouldn’t have gone there ( LP) even after he left, he didn’t go to the Labor Party. I looked for a match.

Bwala claimed Obi was not a member of the Labor Party and was running as an independent candidate. The PPD leader claimed Obi could not win a state in the northern region.

As we speak today, Peter Obi is standing as an independent candidate. He is not a member of the Labor Party. Bwala noted that by the time Obi joined the LP, the party had already submitted its membership list to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said, “Now if you go to INEC and ask for registration you cannot see the name of Peter Obi (as a member of the LP) and the election law says only one political party sponsors a candidate.

