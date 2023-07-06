Obi not LP member when nominated, Tinubu tells tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) yesterday heard that Labour party.(LP) candidate in the February 25 poll Peter Obi was not a member when he was nominated.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the tribunal that Obi’s name is not on the party’s membership register submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to The Nation.

As the only witness for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettma in their defence of the petition by Obi and LP, Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele gave testimony.

All Progressives Congress (APC) counsel Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) asked Bamidele to clarify that Obi’s name was on the LP’s membership record for Anambra State, which was already on display.

The record, which the LP provided to INEC with a cover letter dated April 25, 2022, was examined by Bamidele, who then informed the court that Obi’s name was not on it.

Because Obi is not a party member, Tinubu and Shettma had contended that he was unable to run on the LP platform.

Umaroo1 (

)