Obi not known in Zamfara, Gombe, others – Ex-A’Ibom deputy gov, Patrick Odey

14 hours ago
Vanguard reports that Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state whose name is Patrick Odey has claimed that the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is not really popular as people say. The former deputy governor’s statement read, we aren’t moved by his popularity on social media, what is the percentage of Nigerians on Social Media, it would be very negligible if you are to compare it to the number of people that have their voters card, Peter Obi’s popularity comes from Social Media, of course that talk is cheap, there is no doubt about that. Talking of his name, people who are based in the rural areas of Gombe and Zamfara don’t know Peter Obi, they have never heard of him.

Even in my state, Akwa Ibom, come to places like Ini, Eastern Obollo and Ikono, they have no idea of who he is, for a person to be elected in line with our constitution, you must have at least 25 percent vote in each state of Nigeria and when it comes to the ruling All Progressive Congress, we are known in every party of Nigeria, we are not a regional party. I won’t want to speak about Peter Obi because I am not in his Party.

