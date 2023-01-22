This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi not known in Zamfara, Gombe, others – Ex-A’Ibom deputy gov, Obong Nsima Ekere

In an interview with PATRICK ODEY, Obong Nsima Ekere, a former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission and an APC candidate for governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2019, discusses the upcoming elections, the difficulties the NDDC is facing, among other things.

You have recently been named the rally’s chairman for the APC presidential nomination in Akwa Ibom State. What safeguards have you put in place to make sure the rallies for your party are successful?

We are pleased to report that the APC family is reviving itself in Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, “We are happy that, at the very least, we have the chance to work on a project together. You are aware that the party has previously experienced a great deal of problems. The Minister said a few weeks ago”

Obong Umana, the Niger Delta Affairs Minister, “We are quite glad that Okon Umana convened the first APC reconciliation meeting in Akwa Ibom State during what was supposed to be his ministerial briefing.”

“You must witness the fervor with which the party has been uniting and organizing itself at the grassroots level for a considerable amount of time. We are pleased with the possibilities.”

He further stated, “I’m impressed with the plan put together to host Senator Kashim Shettima and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our presidential candidate.”

“The Central Planning Committee had already begun working before I took over as the committee’s chairman. They’ll show up and spread the word of restored hope to the populace.”

Content created and supplied by: Bestnewswriter2022

News )

