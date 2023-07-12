Obi: Nobody Ever Thought That Presidential Elections Will Be Upturned In Kenya & Malawi – Dr. Tanko

As Nigerians await the ruling of the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices currently presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has come out to critics who insist that a presidential poll has never been upturned in the country’s long democratic history.

Speaking during an interview on Central TV’s ‘Politics HQ’ on Tuesday night, Dr. Tanko, who is the Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party Media Office, argued that his party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi is optimistic about getting the Judiciary to upturn the controversial February 25 presidential election because there is always a first time for every jinx to be broken.

To buttress his point, Tanko insisted that nobody thought the Kenyan and Malawian justice systems would ever summon the courage to upturn a presidential election result until it happened in both countries.

He said; “Many people have come out to say “no, it is not possible, the judiciary cannot upturn a presidential election. It has never been done in Nigeria.” Well, every situation has its time and calling. When the Kenyan tribunal upturned its presidential election, nobody ever thought it was going to happen.

When it was also done in Malawi, nobody thought it could happen. So, what stops it from happening in Nigeria? It will mean that at least, for once, we are trying to do something right. We expect our judiciary to do the right thing and not try to follow the pattern of judging with technicalities.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 6:32).

