Nigeria awaits a historic court decision as a panel of Appeal Court justices presides over the disputed Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. Labour Party chieftain Dr. Yunusa Tanko argues the judiciary can and should upturn February’s controversial presidential election results, despite critics insisting such an outcome would be unprecedented.

During an interview on Central TV, Tanko stated optimistic flag bearer Peter Obi believes Nigeria’s judiciary can break this jinx. Obi and supporters hope the courts will follow the bold example of Kenya and Malawi, where shock election overturns made history.

According to Tanko, “Every situation has its time and calling.” He implored the judiciary to do the right thing for once, instead of sticking to technicalities.

As Nigeria braces for the tribunal’s impending decision, tensions are high. An overturned result would stun the nation. Obi and Labour Party supporters remain hopeful the judiciary will align with the will of the people over powerful interests.

Critics insist the judiciary lacks the courage to set such a precedent. But Obi’s faction believes Nigeria’s courts can step up and make history. The febrile atmosphere suggests anything is possible when the momentous verdict drops.

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 6:32).

