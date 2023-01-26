Obi movement has structural problem; Why Buhari since 2003 with 15M votes can’t win- Najaatu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program, the Former Director, Civil Society, APC Presidential council, Naja’atu Bala-Mohammed, said that the Obi movement has structural problem and the same reason why Buhari since 2003 with 15 million votes cannot win.

Naja’atu made the statement when Oseni Rufai asked her the reason why she chose Atiku who she called a deep blue sea over the other presidential candidate.

Naja’atu responded that she already gave her reason that, Peter Obi is a movement and it is the first time Nigerian youths are coming together to form some kind of movement.

“It is not even about Peter Obi, the movement will outlive Peter Obi but I said they have a structural problem. I will give you an example, Buhari since 2003 is getting 15M votes but he couldn’t be president, why? In spite of the huge followership the north gave to him why doesn’t he win, he couldn’t win because he had structural problem.

” It took an alliance he has rejected severally with the southwest in particular that he was able to become President, what I’m saying is that I have no luxury of time.”

She said that was why she chose between Tinubu and Atiku and that now she has gone for Atiku.



