Obi Might Need To Relocate Out Of Nigeria If You Say You Can’t Accept Tinubu As President -Arabambi

Factional publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Ayobami Arabambi has called out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi for not recognizing Tinubu as the president.

Arabambi was Reacting to the tweet where Mr Peter Obi addressed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president before deleting the tweet.

In an exclusive interview with Arise TV on Sunday, Arabambi said Mr Peter Obi might need to relocate outside Nigeria if he can’t recognize the president that has been sworn in.

Hear him “Peter Obi does not have the authority of the party to begin to undermine the status of Mr president. The case is in the Tribunal and I think he should wait for the decision of the tribunal. When you say you don’t accept Tinubu as the president he might need to relocate out of Nigeria rather than for him to be undermining the constitution of Nigeria. ” Arabambi said.

You can watch the video from 2 minutes.



