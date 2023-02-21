Obi Meets LP Senatorial Candidate & Stakeholders In Anambra State Ahead Of Presidential Election.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that the presidential election is just a few days away and this has simply made a lot of people nervous as the electorates and political parties prepare for the upcoming election.

Labor party presidential election, Peter Obi took t o his social media page on Twitter to share new pictures of himself with some notable figures in Anambra State as he visits his hometown. He reveal that he was received by the labor party candidate for Anambra Central senatorial zone in the state. The main purpose was to join people in Awka for Eke Awka market road walk and he also used the chance to meet the party stakeholders.

Peter Obi has made a lot of people understand that he is one of the frontrunners for the presidential election and his previous encounter with Charles Soludo who is the current governor of Anambra State hasn’t changed how much the people of his state loved him.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree that Anambra State will be one of the states where Peter Obi will have a large amounumbervotes on election day?

