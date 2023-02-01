Obi lives in the Lagos I built because he is guilty of not developing Anambra State- Tinubu boasts

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has attacked Peter Obi while speaking to APC members during a campaign rally in Anambra state. Recall that the former governor of Lagos state visited Awka in Anambra state on Tuesday for his campaign rally. Tinubu claimed that Peter Obi did not perform well when he was the Governor of the state. According to the presidential candidate of APC, Obi lives in Lagos because he is guilty of not developing his home state.

Tinubu stated that with his accomplishments as the former governor of Lagos state, he has all it takes to rule Nigeria. He explained that while he lives in the state he built, Obi lives in Lagos because he refused to build Anambra. Part of Tinubu’s statement goes: “I am pleased with the progress I made in turning Lagos into one of Africa’s biggest economies. Obi lives in the Lagos I built because he is guilty of not developing Anambra State. He sacrificed your welfare and wellbeing and kept boasting that he is saving money for you people.”

The presidential candidate of APC also claimed that an individual who was ill-equipped as a Governor has no business with the presidency.

Source: Arise TV

