Obi: Lauretta Onochie Reacts To Photo Of Aisha Yesufu Crying During LP Rally In Lagos

Lauretta Onochie, an APC chieftain and Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission has reacted to a trending photo of Aisha Yesufu crying during Peter Obi’s rally in Lagos.

While sharing the photos on her official twitter page, Onochie said “The chicken is coming home to roost. We told them that Buhari, Tinubu, Shettima, Yahaya Bello and even my humble self, also have youth. E don dey clear dem for eye. BAT is Coming. God bless Nigeria”

The photo which has been trending for sometime on social media has sparked lots of mixed reactions as Nigerians share their opinion. Opposition party members are now using the photo to taunt the Labour Party as they alleged she was crying because the stadium was empty.

On the other hand, the Aisha Yesufu has revealed that the reason she was crying was that while she was in Lagos, she remembered the victims of the endsars protest and so that’s why tears flooded her eyes.

