Obi: It is all about him, but when we corrected him, he started mentioning Datti- Arabambi

Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, the factional national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, expressed his belief that Peter Obi is primarily concerned with his own interests. He noted that Obi began mentioning his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, only after being corrected by others. Arabambi made these remarks during an interview with Arise on the Morning Show program. When asked about his personal issues with Peter Obi, he clarified that he does not hold any personal grudges against him.

During the interview, Arabambi referred to Peter Obi as a nominal candidate of the party. This statement was challenged by pointing out that in 2019, the Labour Party received less than 10,000 votes nationally, whereas they now boast over 6 million votes. In response, Arabambi highlighted the achievements of the Labour Party, such as having the former deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, elected under their banner before his defection. He also mentioned the party’s representation in the House of Representatives from Benue state and the presence of a governor and senator affiliated with the party. Arabambi emphasized that Peter Obi cannot be credited with revitalizing the Labour Party as others had played significant roles prior to his involvement.

Arabambi reiterated his stance that Obi is a nominal candidate by pointing out that during their campaign, Obi never actively campaigned for any candidate from the Labour Party. Arabambi challenged anyone to correct him if he was mistaken, asserting that Obi’s focus seemed to be solely on himself. It was only after receiving feedback that he began mentioning Datti. According to Arabambi, Obi’s actions suggest a self-centered approach rather than a genuine commitment to the Labour Party and its candidates.

[Watch the video from 11:00]

