Obi Is The Only One With 25% Votes In FCT, He Needs To Prove He Had 25% Votes In 24 States – Dele Momodu

The director of strategic communications for the PDP 2023 presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has stated that Labour Party’s Peter Obi is the only presidential candidate who fulfilled the constitutional requirement of scoring up to twenty-five percent of the votes cast in the FCT, Abuja.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Mic On Podcast, the media mogul however said Peter Obi will need to prove that he scored twenty-five percent of the votes in at least two-thirds (24) of the states in Nigeria for him to stand a good chance of being declared winner of the election by the tribunal.

According to Dele Momodu, “In this case, Tinubu did not have 25% and Atiku didn’t have 25% in FCT so there is a stalemate between those declared number one and number two, and only the law court can tackle that. The only person with 25% (sic), and if Obi is able to prove that he won 25% in more states than both of them, then he will be declared the winner. Peter Obi to me is the only one who reflected the wishes of the Constitution as per that, the only area he now has to add to it is that he had 25% in 24 states. If he can’t prove that, then it is a stalemate”.

