In an interview, Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, the candidate for governorship of Edo State on behalf of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007 and 2016, stated that only Peter Obi, of the three presidential candidates representing the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Labour Party, is a genuine businessman. He went on to say that Atiku and Tinubu enriched themselves politically at the expense of Nigeria. He also expressed regret that Atiku and Tinubu should be running for office given that their region had already produced a president in the past.

This statement was made by the ex-candidate in response to a question that was posed by the Sun Newspaper. The question in question was, “Critics of Peter Obi question how a man that was an importer all his life will drive a movement from consumption to production, what do you say to such people?”

According to Emmanuel Arigbe-Osula, who made this statement, “The fact that Peter Obi is a trader does not mean that he is incapable of creating.” He has witnessed each and every economic route that has been taken to strip Nigeria of its resources. Peter Obi is the only candidate in this race who actually comes from a commercial background; the other two candidates have amassed political wealth at the expense of Nigeria. Peter Obi has worked as an importer and is a businessman; he is the only one among the three who is free of baggage and scandal.

Source: Sun Newspapers

