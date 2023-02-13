Obi Is Shifting To Lagos Because Of The Security & Development Tinubu Entrenched In Lagos – Dr Josef Onoh

The Southeast spokesman of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign team, Dr Josef Onoh has said that the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi is shifting his campaign to Lagos because of the developmental strides entrenched by Bola Ahmed Tinubu while he was still a sitting Governor of Lagos State. Dr Josef Onoh who spoke recently said that the foundation, infrastructural development and security which were entrenched by Tinubu and his successors in Lagos is the reason why Peter Obi is comfortable using Lagos State for rallies because the State is secured.

Speaking further, Onoh said Peter Obi could not developed Anambra State while he was governor of the State.

In his words, he said:

“…These are reasons Obi is shifting to Lagos where Asiwaju and his subsequent successors have made a landmark and a centre of excellence. Obi was in Lagos because of the foundation, infrastructural development and security Asiwaju entrenched in Lagos which Obi could not put in place in Anambra state…“

Source: Vanguard

