Obi Is Quite Popular Among Nigerians But We Cannot Afford To Start Afresh – Adetunji Omotola

With just 29 days left to what is predicted to be the most keenly contested presidential elections in Nigeria’s democratic history, renowned public affairs analyst, and global thought leader, Adetunji Omotola has come out to share his thoughts on the top three candidates in the race for the nation’s topmost political office, especially that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi and that of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking at an interview on Central Tv’s ‘Politics HQ’ a few hours ago, Adetunji opined that while it is true that Obi is popular among Nigerians, the country, however, nation would have to ‘start afresh’ with somebody like the former Anambra governor at the helm of its affairs due to his inexperience in governance at the national level.

He said; “Look, I think Nigeria is too fragile at the moment to be experimented on. If you ask me, I think Nigeria needs an experienced leader who is humane, someone who is like a father figure. Someone who, I don’t want to use the word, will unite the country. People talk about unity all the time. The person in the mold of the former Vice President has experience at the national level, I’m not trying to market him. But I think out of the front three, he represents a pan Nigeria. I mean, if he wins, it means the First Lady will be Yoruba. His deputy is from the Igbo extraction, so he has a balanced portfolio.

But of cause, Obi is quite popular because people want change, but Nigeria can not afford to start afresh.”

