Obi Is Likely To Win The Most Votes With 27% Followed By Tinubu With 15% & Atiku With 12%- Report

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a predictive poll by Stears, a pan-African data company, says the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi will likely gain more votes than the presidential candidates of APC and PDP during the election. The company also lament that in a low voter turnout scenario, Tinubu gains a favourable advantage for victor & a high turnout will favours Peter Obi

According to Stears’ predictive poll result that was released Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a simple look at the poll results from all 6220 Nigerians shows that Peter Obi is likely to win the most votes, with 27%, followed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu with 15% and Atiku Abubakar with 12%. A low turnout of voters favours Tinubu, and a high turnout favours Peter Obi, who turns out to be more popular than Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

Source: The Tribune Newspaper

