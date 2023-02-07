NEWS

Obi Is Likely To Win The Most Votes With 27% Followed By Tinubu With 15% & Atiku With 12%- Report

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Is Likely To Win The Most Votes With 27% Followed By Tinubu With 15% & Atiku With 12%- Report

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a predictive poll by Stears, a pan-African data company, says the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi will likely gain more votes than the presidential candidates of APC and PDP during the election. The company also lament that in a low voter turnout scenario, Tinubu gains a favourable advantage for victor & a high turnout will favours Peter Obi

According to Stears’ predictive poll result that was released Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a simple look at the poll results from all 6220 Nigerians shows that Peter Obi is likely to win the most votes, with 27%, followed by Bola Ahmed Tinubu with 15% and Atiku Abubakar with 12%. A low turnout of voters favours Tinubu, and a high turnout favours Peter Obi, who turns out to be more popular than Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar.

Dear esteemed readers, what do you think? Share your thoughts down in the comment section

Source: The Tribune Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds
News )

#Obi #Win #Votes #Tinubu #Atiku #ReportObi Is Likely To Win The Most Votes With 27% Followed By Tinubu With 15% & Atiku With 12%- Report Publish on 2023-02-07 23:53:17



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Nothing is naturally wrong with godfatherism; it’s people who gave it a negative meaning- Dele Alake

10 mins ago

2023 Presidency:Reactions As Members Of Labour Party Campaign Council In N’East States Defect To PDP

18 mins ago

Heaven Was Promised On Earth 8 Years Ago, We Didn’t See It – Datti Baba-Ahmed

23 mins ago

Wike Reacts as G5 Governor Allegedly Meets Iyorchia Ayu, Set to Declare Support For Atiku

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button