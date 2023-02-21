This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi Is Busy Using The Social Media But We’re Busy Going From House To House Campaigning-Tayo Ayinde

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor and the Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council in Lagos, Mr Tayo Ayinde in an interview, has said that while the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi is busy using the Social Media, his party (APC) are busy going from house to house to campaign.

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Nation Newspaper, which is “Supporters of various parties are at each other’s throats online, using very strong language against one another. What would your advice be to them”

In his own words, Mr Tayo Ayinde said “You see all those things that you are seeing on social media are political gimmicks. But if you are in a serious party, you don’t look at all those things.

“The Labour Party is known for that. We will see what’s going to happen. He is busy using the social media, but we are busy going from house to house, from village to place, from street to street, from community, to community, because about 60 to 70 per cent of Nigerians are not on social media”

Source: The Nation Newspaper

