Obi Is A Symbol Of Democracy, But It Is Unfortunate He Is Not Rated In The North – Hannatu Musawa

The Deputy Spokesperson, APC presidential campaign council, Hannatu Musawa was recently interviewed on Arise few hours ago by Summer Sambo and she was asked series of questions as she defended Bola Ahmed Tinubu, her candidate. During this interview, she stated that Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is a symbol of democracy, but it is unfortunate that he is not rated in the North.

According to her, she appreciates Obi’s participation in this election as it strengthened our democracy in Nigeria. She described him as a symbol of democracy, but made it clear that there is no chance for him to win on a landslide or even get half of northern votes because he is not rated there.

She said, “Anyone who loves democracy will love Peter Obi. He is a symbol of democracy, but it is unfortunate that he is not rated in the North.

“I am saying that he is a non-starter In the North and has no chance of winning anything in almost every part of the North”.

