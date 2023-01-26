Obi Is A Movement That Will Not Win Election In 2023 For Structural Reasons – Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former director of the Civil Society to Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad has stated that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi will find it extremely difficult to win the 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Naja’atu recently resigned from her role to back Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking during an interview with the African Independent Television on why she did not back Mr Peter Obi, Naja’atu Muhammad said she does not believe Obi will win.

According to her, Obi does not have the structure that Will help him to win.

Hear him “I have sat with the three front runners for the forthcoming presidential election. Mr Peter Obi is the only one among them that I have not sat with. MR Peter Obi is a movement that will not win election in 2023 for structural reasons. In Kano state where I come from he does not have a governorship candidate. House of Representatives, senate and other posts would have helped him. These are the persons that ought to help him.”



