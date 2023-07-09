Obi Is A Capitalist, How Labour Nominated Capitalist To Be Their Flag Bearer, We Don’t Know-Kokori

A former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and a notable and vocal figure in the struggle for June 12, Chief Frank Kokori has taken a swipe at the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for endorsing Peter Obi whom he considered as a capitalist as its preferred candidate in the last presidential election.

Recall Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to clinch the apex political seat in the country. He has since been sworn in as the 16th president of Nigeria.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja. The presidential election Tribunal commenced sitting few weeks ago to hear the cases by the parties.

Reacting when asked about his expectation from Tinubu’s government concerning true federalism, Frank Kokori said; “After a year, he should start thinking seriously about it. Nigeria should go true federalism. Actually, that is one of the anchors of Afenifere. If Tinubu does not do that, then he has betrayed the people and he will lose his base in the South-West, South-East, South-South and even the Middle Belt.”

He added; “People who don’t know him are youths who felt every old man is a thief in Nigeria, so Peter Obi took advantage of it. I always tell people, Peter Obi is not a socialist; he is not even a liberal socialist. Peter Obi is a capitalist, so how Labour nominated a capitalist to be their flag bearer, we don’t know. Nigeria is a strange country.”

Source – The Vanguard paper

