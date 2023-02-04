Obi In Ogun: Reactions As Large Crowd Troops After Obi To The King’s Palace In Abeokuta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The moment a huge crowd was seen following labor party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi to the king’s palace in Ogun State is captured in a video that is currently doing the rounds online.

Peter Obi and his running companion once more conducted their electioneering in the South West of Nigeria. Ogun State and Abeokuta specifically are involved this time.

The former governor of Anambra state has held campaigns across the nation since the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, formally announced that full campaigning could start.

He did hold two rallies in Abia and Ebonyi on Friday, though, so his trip to Abeokuta comes after those events.

On Friday, he spoke with ladies and students in Umuahia before heading to the campaign grounds and flying into Ebonyi, where he was met by one of the largest crowds.

According to images that have surfaced online, his event in Ebonyi was postponed due to the Otu Ngele Township Stadium being completely packed.

The Alake Of Egba Land, however, had a big contingent of followers show up at his palace in support of him in a video coming from Abeokuta.

Peter Obi took it upon himself to pay a visit to the traditional leader when he and his entourage arrived in the state.

They followed him to the king’s palace as soon as his followers learned of his arrival.

They could be heard chanting his well-known anthem “Obi Kekerenke” despite security personnel denying them access to the palace in the video that was widely circulated online.

Below is a video with some images that were taken from it.

Please click the video link below:

HE Peter Obi and Datti’s arrival at the Ake's Palace in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Vote LP✅#ObiDattiInOgun pic.twitter.com/MzsePSNoGM — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) February 4, 2023

Several online users’ comments are listed below.

modulus123 (

)