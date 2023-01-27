NEWS

Obi In Abuja: Traders At Banex Plaza React As Peter Obi Stops Convoy To Engage Them

Commuters and Traders at the Banex Plaza in Abuja have expressed so much after the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi decided to stop his convoy and engaged them

It would be recalled that the former governor of Anambra state was in Abuja earlier today on a visit to the University of Abuja for a Town Hall Meeting

After the Town Hall Meeting With the students, he was passing the plaza when he stopped his vehicle to engage commuters and Traders at the venue

The crowd was joyful after he raised his head from the convoy

In the viral video, He said ” We were passing by and I never expected it. But I felt it was necessary that I stop by and just say hi

The joyful crowd could be heard saying

Nah you we want ” meaning ” it is you that we want ”

