Obi: Igbos Can not Be Relegated To The Background By Anybody; We Are Part Of This Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has made a bold declaration that the South East cannot be relegated to the background by any political group or individual. During a tribute session for the late Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Obi recognized him as the first Minister of Aviation during the first republic in Nigeria.

With a wealth of experience in Nigerian politics, Obi shared how the late Chief taught him the significance of the Igbos remaining engaged in the political arena, no matter the challenges they may face.

“The South East will not be a slave to any tribe, and they will not lose their interest in participating in the democratic process of our nation,” declared Obi. He went on to say, “When I was governor of Anambra state, I was honored to have a close relationship with our beloved father Mbazulike Amaechi. I used to visit him frequently, and he would always share the history of Nigeria with me. He believed firmly that the people of the South East should embrace their political identity and actively participate in the political process, regardless of the obstacles. He was a remarkable mentor, and it is up to us to carry on his legacy and ensure that the South East never loses its prominence in Nigeria.”

With these words, Peter Obi emphasizes the importance of the South East remaining steadfast in their political pursuits and not being relegated to the background.

Content created and supplied by: Ambaz (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-12 16:38:07