‘Obi Has Not Filled A Stadium Outside The Southeast’ – Reno

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has allegedly reacted to the presidential campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi saying his secondary school assembly crowd was more than this.

He further added that the only place Peter Obi has filled a stadium is in the Southeast.

This was disclosed by Reno Omokri a tweet on his verified Twitter account saying, “Peter Obi should stop calling these wedding reception crowds a rally. This is embarrassing! My secondary school assembly crowd was more than this. Is this man contesting to be a local government chairman? Warisdis? Obi has not filled a stadium outside the Southeast”

See the screenshot of his tweet below.

See the photo he used to prove his point in his tweet below.

What are your thoughts on Reno Omokri’s reply to Peter Obi’s presidential campaign rally?

