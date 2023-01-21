‘Obi Has Not Filled A Stadium Outside The Southeast’ – Reno

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has allegedly reacted to the presidential campaign rally of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi saying his secondary school assembly crowd was more than this.

He further added that the only place Peter Obi has filled a stadium is in the Southeast.

This was disclosed by Reno Omokri a tweet on his verified Twitter account saying, “Peter Obi should stop calling these wedding reception crowds a rally. This is embarrassing! My secondary school assembly crowd was more than this. Is this man contesting to be a local government chairman? Warisdis? Obi has not filled a stadium outside the Southeast”

