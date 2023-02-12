Obi Has Had Peaceful Rallies Across Nigeria, Why Must That Of Lagos Be Different – Diran Onifade

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the wake of the brutal attacks that were launched against supporters of the Labour Party by suspected political thugs in the Lagos metropolis on Saturday, a chieftain of the party, Diran Onifade has come out to share his view on the unfortunate incident.

Recall that on Saturday, February 11, 2023, several videos and pictures showing varying degrees of injuries inflicted on supporters of the Labour Party by armed assailants as they tried to make their way to the Obidient Mega Rally at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), went viral across social media platforms.

While reacting to the incident during an interview with Oseni Rufai on Voice Of the People FM on Sunday, Onifade, who is the Chief Media Officer in the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, pointed out that after several months of traversing the nooks and crannies of the country, this was the first time Obi would witness such gruesome attacks on his campaign, adding that it was high-time a lot of focus is put on Lagos and how thugs are being used to threaten free and fair elections in the state.

“I don’t know if these attacks were random or deliberate. It is embarrassing that we have gone through out the country on campaigns and we didn’t really see a lot of things like this except maybe in Katsina. But in Katsina, they threw stones at everybody, including the President of the country, so we can take that out.

I mean, we have had good reception in every state we have been to. Why must Lagos be different? Why should there be this level of brigandage in Lagos? What’s really happening in that place? We are just two weeks to the election. Should we see this as a precursor to the polls? Are we getting a warning signal that there is going to be a violent election in Lagos because all indications are going in that respect? From people being frustrated in trying to get their PVCs, to contracts being awarded to known thugs to move sensitive election materials and all that. Are we going to have a peaceful election in Lagos? I think the authorities need to answer that question.”

