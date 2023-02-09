Obi has changed the way political campaigns are done in Nigeria because focus on important matters-Ndi Kato

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency heats up in the nation’s political landscape ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, a Labour Party chieftain, Ndi Kato, has come out to criticize the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for taking jabs at one of his closest rivals in the race, Peter Gregory Obi.

During an interview on TRUST TV’s ‘DayBreak’ program a few hours ago, Ndi Kato, a spokeswoman for the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, urged Tinubu to stop hurling insults at his opponents and instead focus on explaining his policies to the Nigerian people every time he mounts a podium at campaign rallies. According to her, Obi has permanently transformed the way political campaigns are conducted in Nigeria because he has frequently focused on issues from the start.

“When Peter Obi gets an opportunity to speak, he tries to sell himself, he tries to talk about the difficulties afflicting Nigeria. We haven’t heard anything from the APC’s candidate in terms of policies. And I believe Tinubu should follow that lead in this regard. He should be discussing policies with Nigerians. I believe it is disrespectful to refuse to engage Nigerians in discussions about what you intend to do for them if elected president. I don’t think he should be throwing jabs, and I’m afraid I don’t have any to hurl at him.

I believe we should sell ourselves to Nigerians on what we intend to achieve, and I would encourage Tinubu to do the same. In fact, I strongly advise all candidates to do the same. Nigerians are eager to hear what they have to say. We’re going through a lot right now. I am not distinct from Nigerians; I am going through a lot as well, and I am really interested in what each candidate has to give. Obi comes forward and spills all of these information since he has seen how other systems work. And he’s telling you that this is how a functioning system looks, and that we can recreate it here. That is what the discussions should be about. If not for Peter obi, we would have been busy with our funny ways of campaigning, we would have been busy eating corn by the road side, so I am really happy that Peter Obi has changed the way of campaigning in Nigeria and I hope it is set as an example for future campaigns.

Talking about Peter Obi’s track record: how much he saved when he was governor, how he cut down the cost of governance, how he ramped up health institutions in the state, and how he was number one in terms of education, are these messages resonating the public? Yes these messages are resonating many people, because this conversation when people say it’s just social media, it’s funny because social media trickles down, and there is a reason why Trust Tv have a Twitter account, Facebook account, and YouTube account so as to keep records.This conversation spread, what people are saying keeps spreading and they spread like wild fire which in turn influence the conversation at the grassroots. Right now the young ones are taking hold of these conversations as it continues to spread.

Please watch the video by clicking the link

Ijbaby23 (

)