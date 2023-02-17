Obi had no intentions of contesting for president; people are just turning him around—Peter Okocha

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Peter Okocha, a well-known billionaire businessman, stated in an interview prior to the upcoming presidential election that the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, did not have any intention of contesting for the presidency and that people are just turning him around. Obi is running as the Labor Party’s candidate for president.

He went on to say that Peter Obi had approached him the previous year with the announcement that he intends to run for president. It should not look as if nobody came out of the IGBO region, and I was happy with the idea, despite being fully aware that he will step down and endorse Atiku Abubakar before the presidential election, he said. “I was happy with the idea,” he said. “It should not look as if nobody came out of the IGBO region.”

According to him, Peter Obi’s one and only goal was to run for vice president; he had no interest in running for president at any point in time. Last year, he approached me with the intention of informing me that he was going to run for president in order to avoid the appearance that nobody from the IGBO region was running for the position. According to what he claimed, however, everything was different because people are already pressuring him to return to his initial arrangement with us.

