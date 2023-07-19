Obi Failed To Provide Reliable Evidence To Support His Case, If Not He Won, INEC Speaks

According to Arise Television, the independent national electoral commission INEC, Peter Obi, the Labor Party presidential candidate in the last general election, was unable to prove that he had won the majority of the votes in the poll.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and national leader of the All-Progressive Congress, defeated other strong candidates including Labor Party’s Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and new Nigeria’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, according to data the independent national electoral commission, the People’s Party has managed to secure the highest political seat in the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the leader of the Labor Party and the leader of the People’s Democratic Party, are currently contesting Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Electoral Court in Abuja.

The Presidential Electoral Court met a few weeks ago to hear the cases brought forward by the parties.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has argued that Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has failed to explain how he obtained a majority of legitimate votes in the February 25 presidential election, according to Premium Times newspaper.

Mr.Peter Obi’s petition “lacks merit”, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC through its lead lawyer Abubakar Mahmoud. Mr.Mahmoud said in INEC’s closing speech that Mr.Obi failed to provide credible evidence to support his case if not he won.

Source: Arise Tv

