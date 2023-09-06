NEWS

‘Obi Failed To Prove Alleged Anomalies, Malpractice, Overvoting In Petition Against Tinubu’ -PEPT

According to Sahara Reporters, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, in its judgment, determined that Peter Obi and the Labour Party failed to provide sufficient evidence to support their allegations of irregularities, malpractice, and over-voting in their petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his vice.

Peter Obi had previously sought the court’s declaration that he secured the majority of lawful votes, with the necessary constitutional spread of at least 25 percent of the votes cast in at least two-thirds of Nigeria’s states and the Federal Capital Territory. He subsequently requested the tribunal to order a fresh election, excluding Tinubu due to their alleged disqualification from participating in the election.

However, the tribunal ruled that the petitioners, Peter Obi and the Labour Party, “failed to specify the particular polling units and specific places where electoral malpractice occurred.” Justice Abba Mohammed, a member of the five-panel presidential tribunal, further stated that the petitioners failed to specify the locations of the anomalies and the occurrences of over-voting, as well as the margin of victory for the winning candidate.

