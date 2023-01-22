Obi Ezekwesili Reacts To Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaigns, Says It’s Organic And Refreshing

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Ahmed, held their presidential campaign rally in Kano State on Sunday. The rally was held at Kano pillars stadium in Sabongari area of the state metropolis and unlike the believe of many Nigerians, many Northeners trooped out to give their supports for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. However, a former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the recent presidential campaigns of the Labour Party. While reacting to the campaign, Oby Ezekwesiri noted that the presidential campaign of the Labour Party was really organic and refreshing. Oby Ezekwesiri said, “Peter Obi’s campaign really do feel organically and refreshing interesting. Kudos to their campaign team.”

Nevertheless, Oby Ezekwesiri’s reaction has continued to generate mixed reactions among netizens. Take a look at few below;

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Ezekwesili #Reacts #Peter #Obis #Presidential #Campaigns #Organic #RefreshingObi Ezekwesili Reacts To Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaigns, Says It’s Organic And Refreshing Publish on 2023-01-22 21:07:13