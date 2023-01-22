NEWS

Obi Ezekwesili Reacts To Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaigns, Says It Is Organic And Refreshing

On Sunday, the presidential campaign rally for Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Datti Ahmed, who is standing as his running mate, was held in Kano State. Contrary to popular belief among many Nigerians, a large number of Northeners turned out to support Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, during the event, which was held at the Kano Pillars Stadium in the Sabongari neighborhood of the state capital.

The recent presidential campaigns of the Labour Party, however, have prompted response from Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of education. Oby Ezekwesiri stated that the Labour Party’s presidential campaign was genuinely organic and energizing in his response to it. Says Oby Ezekwesiri: “Campaigning for Peter Obi has a very natural and intriguing vibe to it. Bravo to their campaign staff.”

But Obi Ezekwesiri’s response has continued to elicit conflicting opinions from online users. Observe a few Reactions below;

