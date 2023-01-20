NEWS

Obi Endorsement: ‘ I would be punished by God if I fail to do what is right ‘, Obasanjo discloses

Photo File: Obasanjo (left) and Obi (right)

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has again maintained his stand as regards his endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi CON, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He recently made this known during an interactive session held in Ogun State, stressing that God’s punishment would come on him if he failed to give out what is best for the country.

In brief, he said: ” I would be punished by God if I know what is right and I did not put it where it should be. I take character, record, vision and what you see in this man as a child of God. Why should you as a Nigerian vote for somebody with the character, the reputation, the life of which you do not want your own children to be? Then it is either you are wicked, unpatriotic or you are really a bad citizen of this country and if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you”.

