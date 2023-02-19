This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi doesn’t need “mouth” now, but people who will deliver for him; some will work against him—Elijah Ayodele

Elijah Ayodele, Primate of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed yet another revelation regarding the 2023 presidential election. He said that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, doesn’t require “mouth” right now, but rather those who can deliver for him.

The 2023 elections will be based on ethnicity and tribe, not necessarily political parties, according to Primate Ayodele, who made this revelation in a statement signed by his media assistant, Osho Oluwatosin. Two days before the election, according to the man of God, things will alter, which will impact Peter Obi’s prospects of winning the presidential election.

According to him, “Everything will change one day whereby Obi’s chances will be uncertain; he should still try to put his ambition in order. The east is good for him, he should go back to the north. Peter Obi should still work hard so the aftermath of the election will favour him, he doesn’t need ‘mouth’ now but people that will deliver for him. He needs to still work on his people because some will work against him.”

