Obi Doesn’t Need Mouth Now But People That Will Deliver, Because Some Will Work Against Him- Ayodele

Ahead of the 2023 election, A Nigeria popular man of God and The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised the Labour Party presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, that he doesn’t need mouth to talk too much but people that will deliver for him on election day, because some of his supporters will work against him.

The statement was signed and released by Primate Elijah Ayodele, through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and was made available by Daily Post.

According to the man of God, he states that “Peter Obi should still work hard so the aftermath of the election will favor him, he doesn’t need ‘mouth’ now but people that will deliver for him. He needs to still work on his people because some will work against him.

He also advised the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi to return to the north to get things right because the east is good for him.

He also added that the northerners will be divided because of Tinubu, and he won’t have overwhelming votes as expected, because the north will not be unified about who to vote for, and they will be advised to vote for Atiku.

