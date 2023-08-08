Obi Does Not Have A Mandate; Is It Igbo Vote Obi Will Use In Winning Election – Asari Dokubo

The former President of the Ijaw Youth Council and Leader of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has insinuated that the petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, lacks merit; as he insisted that the former Anambra Governor couldn’t have won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election with votes from just the Igbo ethnic group.

Asari Dokubo had said, “Obi does not have a mandate; he will not have a mandate. Somebody in a distant end has a mandate? Is it Igbo votes Obi will use in winning the election?”

Forward video to 23:38 – https://www.facebook.com/100082919675407/videos/245975931594249/?mibextid=Nif5oz

Dokubo, who spoke during a live Facebook session, insisted that the Presidential Candidate of LP does not have a mandate to reclaim. According to him, it is impossible for Obi to have defeated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, with just votes from the Igbo ethnic group. He maintained that the former Anambra Governor would never have a mandate.

Dokubo had earlier also slammed the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and a Ministerial nominee of the President, Nyesom Wike. He maintained that the former Rivers governor failed in his State and was only appointed Minister because of political considerations.

