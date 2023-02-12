Obi Didn’t Give Us Any Money & The Public Should Know That We Will Not Endorse Any Candidate- CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has refuted claims that it received N2 billion from the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, for the purpose of mobilizing votes for him. The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, released a statement on Sunday declaring that the claims are false and that the organization will not endorse or mobilize support for any candidate in the upcoming elections.

Okoh emphasized that he is not aware of any money being given to churches in Nigeria to mobilize votes for any 2023 presidential candidate. He added that the circulating post on social media is an attempt by certain individuals to tarnish the image and reputation of CAN.

The CAN President’s statement serves as a clear denial of the false information being spread on social media and reinforces the organization’s stance on remaining neutral in political matters. The public is encouraged to take note of this official statement and disregard any false claims regarding CAN’s involvement in the 2023 elections.

Content created and supplied by: Articleman (via 50minds

News )

