Obi Didn’t Allow Labour Party To Campaign Freely In Anambra While As Governor – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has accused his predecessor, Peter Obi, of denying the Labour Party (LP) the opportunity to campaign freely in the State when he was governor. Soludo made the accusation while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The current Anambra governor was responding to allegations from LP leaders that the State government had restricted the party in terms of political campaigns.

According to Soludo, Peter Obi, who is now a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, did not allow the LP to freely campaign in Anambra when he was governor. He even denied them access to a venue that they had paid for. Soludo stated that he had twice granted Obi the opportunity to use government properties in the State for his political campaign.

The accusations made by Soludo are a significant development in the political landscape of Anambra State. It highlights the tension and competition that exists between the ruling party and the opposition. It also raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the State government in the run-up to the general elections.

Critics have argued that the allegations made by Soludo are an attempt to tarnish the image of Peter Obi and the Labour Party ahead of the elections. They have also accused Soludo of using his position as governor to influence the outcome of the elections in favor of his party.

On the other hand, supporters of Soludo have defended his actions, stating that he was merely responding to the allegations made by the LP leaders. They have also pointed out that Soludo has a duty to ensure that the State government is impartial and that all political parties are treated fairly.

In conclusion, the accusations made by Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State against his predecessor, Peter Obi, have brought to light the tension and competition that exists between the ruling party and the opposition in the State.

It also raises questions about the fairness and impartiality of the State government in the run-up to the general elections. It is important for all parties involved to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

