This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obi did not do anything in Anambra, even Soludo complained that Onitsha is now like Oshodi-Oshiomole

Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged Nigerians not to believe the propaganda of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, who claims that he would transform Nigeria from a consuming country into a producing one. The presidential election is less than a month away. During a speech given to the audience during a public event that took place in Ward 1, Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, the previous governor of that state brought up this topic. During his remarks at the campaign rally that took place on Saturday, Adams Oshiomole claimed that Peter Obi did nothing to assist the people of Anambra state while he was the sitting governor of the state. The rally was held in Anambra. Adams Oshiomole made the observation that in contrast to Peter Obi, who gave the impression to the general public that he was the one who developed Anambra State, Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, bemoaned the fact that there was nothing to show for all of his hard work.

Adams Oshiomole invited anyone who had any leftover concerns about his allegations to donate their time and travel to Onitsha in order to observe for oneself how impoverished the city is. Adams Oshiomole proceeded by asserting that Peter Obi did nothing but damage to our national economy by purchasing goods from South Africa, China, Bangladesh, and other nations outside of the United States. Oshiomole stated that “Obi didn’t do anything in Anambra,” and that even Soludo had lamented that Onitsha has become similar to Oshodi.

Adams Oshiomole did not stop his criticism of Peter Obi, adding, “Peter Obi had his money stashed away in another country, but when he got back to Nigeria he had to borrow money from the banks there. The value of his native currency, the dollar, rises to a higher level whenever the value of the naira lowers. Peter Obi continued to collect money despite the fact that there had been no elections for the state’s local government in Anambra State for the previous eight years. When we asked him where he was keeping money, he said that he was saving it in his own bank, so we questioned him further about where he was saving it.”

You can watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: DYgist (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Anambra #Soludo #complained #Onitsha #OshodiOshiomoleObi did not do anything in Anambra, even Soludo complained that Onitsha is now like Oshodi-Oshiomole Publish on 2023-01-29 13:52:09