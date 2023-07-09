Obi Did Not Come To Give LP Life; He Only Came To Awaken The Docility In Nigerians—Arabambi

During an interview with Arise , Ayobami Arabambi, Factional National Public Secretary of the Labour Party, stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, did not come to give the Party life but only came to awaken the docility in Nigerians who does not have the interest in going for election. He revealed that the Labour Party has produced several people in government parastatals, such as the House of Representatives, deputy senate president, and governor.

He further stated that Peter Obi never campaigned for the Labour Party, pointing out that he only came for himself. He added that he did not campaign for any of the candidates in the party until he was forced to always mention Datti during the campaign.

According to him, “The former deputy senate president of the national assembly, Oviedo Omo-ageless, was elected on the platform of the Labour Party before he defected. We have a House of Representatives in 2019 from Benue State. We have a governor in the Labour Party before now; we have senators; we have a house of representatives; so it’s not a question of anyone telling us that, oh, Obi came to give life to the Labour Party; he only came to awaken the docility in Nigerians that has the initial and doesn’t have interest in going for election, but that will not be a reason for him to conduct himself outside our party constitution.”

