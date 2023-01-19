Obi Did Not Allow LP To Campaign Freely In Anambra, He Denied Them The Venue They Paid For – Soludo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has alleged that Peter Obi did not allow the Labour Party to campaign freely in Anambra when he was governor of the state. He said this while responding to the allegations that he ordered the removal of Peter Obi’s campaign billboards in Anambra State.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Soludo said that he allowed Peter Obi to use the state government properties twice without charging him a penny.

He said that he has allowed political parties to engage freely in political activities in the state, and that this is something no other governor has done before. He alleged that even when Peter Obi was governor of the state, he denied the Labour Party (the party Peter Obi is in presently) the opportunity to use a venue they had paid for.

He said – “It is on record and everybody knows that I have twice granted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party to use government properties – government house – for his campaign without charging him a penny. Nobody has done that. He did not do that when he was in government. He did not even allow Labour Party where he is now, to freely campaign in Anambra. He denied them even the venue that they paid for.”

