Obi descries Nigeria’s rising insecurity

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has again deplored the growing spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

He said this while expressing grief over the death of several military personnel in the crash of the ill fated Air Force MI-171 Helicopter in Chukuba Village of Niger State.

Vanguard report that, Peter Obi said this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to him, the deplorable level of insecurity in some parts of Nigeria is not only embarrassing but has continued to cost the lives of Nigerians.

Vanguar report that, He declared, “I am profoundly disturbed by the regrettable crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter, which occurred near Chukuba Village in Niger State while on a mission to evacuate casualties.

The appalling level of insecurity in the majority of the nation has continued to shame us and take precious lives.

