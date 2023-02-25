Obi Defeats Atiku, Tinubu In A Polling Unit Inside Aso Rock

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has won in one of the polling units inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Furthermore, the 2023 general election started today, Saturday, across the 36 States in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory with the presidential, senatorial and house of representatives election and it is still going on in some polling units that experienced delay in the commencement of election in their units, based on the report.

Photo Credit: DAILY TRUST

However, DAILY TRUST correspondent gathered that at PU 131, opposite Pilot Gate, State House, Abuja, “Obi polled a total of 17 votes while Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secured six votes and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three votes”, based on the report.

According to the report, below are the results for senatorial and house of representatives election at the polling unit:

For Senatorial: APC – 5, PDP – 3, APGA – 1, NNPP – 1, LP – 13, Invalid – None,

Total = 23

House of Represntatives: PDP – 1, APC – 5, Labour Party – 15, ADC – 1, Invalid – 1, Total = 23

