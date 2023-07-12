Obi Defeating Tinubu In Lagos Is The Beauty Of Democracy, And It Indicates Election Sanctity–Omisore

Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed his belief that a rerun of the presidential election is unlikely due to the Labour Party’s involvement.

Mr. Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), urged party members to remain vigilant, citing information he received indicating that the APC has made preparations for a potential rerun of the 2023 presidential election.

During an appearance on Channels TV’s program called Politics Today, Omisore criticized the Labour Party, stating, “The Labour Party deceives their followership in various ways, such as using fake courts.”

He also commented on Peter Obi’s claim that a rerun would occur, saying, “How can he predict that the court will order a rerun? Is the Labour Party now presiding over the tribunal? They are simply making jokes.”

Omisore emphasized the significance of Peter Obi’s victory over Bola Tinubu in Lagos, stating, “It exemplifies the beauty of democracy, the impartiality of the party, and the undeniable success the APC achieved overall.”

Addressing allegations of internal conflicts within the APC, Omisore dismissed them, stating, “We are not aware of any internal conflicts within the APC. It is a figment of people’s imagination.”

“We have moved beyond that stage; the issue of Senator Abdullahi Adamu supporting someone is an old matter. They are merely attempting to play an outdated game. Essentially, everyone is working together as a unified entity.”

Source: The Vanguard paper Online

