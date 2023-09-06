‘Obi Decided To Go To Tribunal To Justify All The Money He Collected During Campaign’ -Apapa Camp

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party has suggested that their presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, approached the tribunal to legitimize the funds he collected during the presidential election campaign, insinuating that the money had been misappropriated.

According to a report from Vanguard paper, this statement was made by Mr. Abayomi Arabambi, the National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party, in response to the Presidential Election Tribunal’s verdict.

Arabambi stated, “Peter Obi decided to go to the tribunal to justify all the money he collected during the campaign, all of which was obtained through corrupt means. It’s unfortunate that Obi failed to convince the Tribunal about the polling units where he claims he was rigged out.”

Additionally, Arabambi expressed disappointment that Mr. Peter Obi’s legal team did not provide adequate advice before taking the matter to the tribunal. He further accused Peter Obi of failing to engage the necessary polling unit agents to secure the Labour Party’s votes.

It’s worth noting that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja delivered its judgment today on the petitions filed by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, challenging the election that led to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency.

